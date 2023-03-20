Assistant coach of Hearts of Oak, David Ocloo, has insisted that the ‘never say die’ spirit is back following their win over the weekend.

The Phobians in the matchday 22 games hosted bottom-placed Kotoku Royals at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

With the game seeming to end goalless, defender Caleb Amankwah headed home the winner in the 90th minute as the Rainbow Club secured all three points to return to winning ways.

Speaking after the hard-fought win, Ocloo expressed his delight and insisted the fans should expect more from the playing body.

“I want to affirm that the never say die spirit is back,” he said after the win.

“We have been consistent with our goal-scoring ability and people should expect more from us,” he added.

Hearts of Oak now sit 4th on the league log with 35 points and will travel to play Karela United at CAM Park in the matchday 23 games.