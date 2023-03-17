Marie-Claire Rupio, the wife of deceased Black Stars player, has paid glowing tribute to her late husband, Christian Atsu Twasam who will be laid to rest today.

Extolling the qualities of the late footballer, the wife said she knew little that fateful day that God was going to call him home.

“In life, I love you dearly, in death I do the same. It breaks my heart to lose you. You did not go alone. For part of me went with you,” she wrote.

Read full tribute below:



Christian Atsu to be buried today