The funeral service of the late Ghanaian international Christian Atsu, who died in the aftermath of the earthquake in Turkey last month is currently underway.

His state-assisted funeral is being held at the forecourt of the State House, Accra.

Thousands of mourners and well-wishers from Ghana and abroad are filing past the body to pay their last respects.

He will be interred in his hometown, Dogobome on Saturday, March 18.

MORE: