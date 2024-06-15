The Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has described as inhumane the recent dumping of a patient believed to be in her late 60s in a bush at Gomoa Ojobi in the Central Region.

According to him, humans should be compassionate towards each other, especially those employed to care for the sick.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on June 15, he said health professionals are expected to exhibit more compassion since they are trained to help people recuperate.

Therefore, for the same individual to be alleged to have carried an accident victim from the hospital to dump in a bush is worrying.

Read also: Elderly patient allegedly dumped in bush at Gomoa Ojobi

“I find it completely inhumane what picture is rolling on our screens. I can’t understand it,” he said.

On June 12, a patient with POP on her legs was dumped in the bush.

The action, according to reports, was done by an alleged hospital ambulance from Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

A source with the Police Service said the victim was on admission and receiving treatment at Winneba Trauma Hospital after being involved in an accident.

However, the hospital reportedly discharged the patient and allegedly dumped her in a bush after failing to identify her family members.

Subsequently, the Ghana Health Service launched an investigation into the development.

The Ghana Health Service said “Upon receiving this disturbing news, it has initiated investigations into the matter to establish the authenticity or otherwise of the story in line with the existing practices in the public service to enable it to take appropriate actions.”

Read also: Ghana Health Service probes how a patient was allegedly dumped in the bush

However, Mr Ahiagbah expressed uncertainty about what the Ghana Health Services intended to investigate, as there was already ample evidence available to expedite the investigation.

He argued that the health service did not need a month to investigate the matter.

“Ghana Health Service and Ministry of Health must act and do something about it,” he said.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited in the morgue of the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

ALSO READ: