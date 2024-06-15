The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has temporarily relieved the Medical Director of the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba from his duties amid ongoing investigations into allegations that a patient was abandoned in a bush at Gomoa Ojobi.

This decision follows an emergency meeting held on Friday, June 14, 2024, at the GHS Headquarters.

The meeting included the Medical Director, who acknowledged the incident but disputed certain details reported by the media.

To ensure a fair and comprehensive investigation, GHS has formed a committee to examine the incident thoroughly.

The committee includes the Deputy Director-General of GHS, a Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon from the Ridge Hospital, representatives from the Ministry of Health and the Social Welfare Department, and a senior Nurse Manager.

To prevent any potential influence on the investigation and ensure unfettered access to all relevant information, GHS has decided to temporarily relieve the Medical Director of his duties.

GHS has assured that appropriate actions will be taken based on the committee’s findings to address the situation and hold any responsible individuals accountable.

