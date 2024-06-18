The Oti Regional Minister, DSP (rtd) Daniel Machator, has urged the Muslim community in Nkwanta South to use the occasion of Eid Ul Adha to pray for peace in the Nkwanta South Municipality.

The Nkwanta South Municipality has been experiencing a series of conflicts and unrest, leading to loss of lives and destruction of property.

Speaking during the celebration of Eid Ul Hadha in Nkwanta English and Arabic School park, DSP Machator emphasized the importance of unity and peaceful coexistence among all residents.

He urged the Muslim community to use their prayers as a tool to bring about peace and harmony in the area.

According to him, the area cannot achieve development and progress if the people continue to be divided by conflicts and violence.

He said it is important for all to come together and work towards a peaceful and prosperous future for Nkwanta South.

DSP Machator reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents in the area and called all and sundry to support efforts towards peacebuilding and conflict resolution.

He urged everyone to embrace diversity and promote tolerance and understanding among different religious and ethnic groups.

The minister also seized the occasion to encouraged muslim youth to use their voices and votes to make a positive impact in the upcoming elections, and to be active participants in shaping the future of their country instead of resorting to violence.

At the event, the NPP parliamentary candidate for Nkwanta South Hajia Sherifa Sekyere Tijani, also echoed the importance of maintaining peace and order in the municipality.

She highlighted the need for unity and cooperation in order to foster development and progress.

Additionally, she urged the Muslim community to support her and voter for her as their next MP, promising to work tirelessly to promote growth and prosperity in the area.

