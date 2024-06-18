UPSA Annual Leadership Lecture
UPSA Annual Leadership Lecture

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) held its Annual Leadership Lecture for the general public and university community on Tuesday, June 18.

The lecture, themed “Fulfilling the Promise: The Challenge of Leadership! Moving from Rhetoric to Delivery!” had Lord Boateng, a Member of the House of Lords, UK, as the special speaker.

Distinguished personalities, including the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and various traditional authorities graced the event.

Myjoyonline’s photojournalist, David Andoh, was at the event and captured these photos.