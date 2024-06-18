The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) held its Annual Leadership Lecture for the general public and university community on Tuesday, June 18.

The lecture, themed “Fulfilling the Promise: The Challenge of Leadership! Moving from Rhetoric to Delivery!” had Lord Boateng, a Member of the House of Lords, UK, as the special speaker.

Distinguished personalities, including the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and various traditional authorities graced the event.

Myjoyonline’s photojournalist, David Andoh, was at the event and captured these photos.