The Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr Dacosta Aboagye, says his outfit is yet to decide on the national health insurance policy for foreigners who visit the country.

Dr Aboagye has explained that although the NHIA Act 852 mandates NHIA to make sure non-residents have health insurance, the Authority has not yet worked out any details of such implementation.

The NHIA CEO has therefore urged the public to disregard the misinformation surrounding the policy.

“In any case, the implementation will need cabinet and parliamentary approvals aside stakeholder engagements. Such proposal will also require an opinion from the Attorney General. The start date of 1st July 2024 is false and I have no idea of such proposed date,” he said in a post on Facebook.

This follows media reports that foreigners will pay between $45 to $240 for an insurance cover.

Dubbed “National Non-Resident Visitors Health Insurance”, the policy which was developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and other partners, is expected to commence on July 1, 2024.

It is specifically for non-residents visiting the country for less than six months in any period of 12 months.

Former Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu at the launch in February said the introduction of the policy was in tandem with the operationalisation of the National Health Insurance Act, 2012 (Act 852).

He said the Act mandated the provision of quality and accessible health care for both residents and non-residents in the country and should be covered under a form of national health insurance to enhance their access to equitable health services for a better quality of life.

