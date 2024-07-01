The chief of Akutuase in the Asante Akyem North Municipality, Nana Kofi Asare Bediako has reacted to a viral social media which captured mourners mishandling a corpse at a funeral.

According to him, his checks revealed that, the video was from a funeral that took place over five years ago.

This despicable act, Nana Bediako noted, was outrightly condemned.

The chief has therefore questioned why someone will re-circulate it and make it seem as if it was a recent video.

In the video, a youth group were seen carrying the corpse of a young man on their shoulders without a coffin.

The video has since sparked outrage among Ghanaians.

But Nana Bediako in an interview with Adom News said the community has banned laying dead bodies on parks to avoid such sacrilege.

He described the public display of corpses as dangerous, especially when the cause of death which may be transmissible.

Nana Bediako called for the arrest of the people who are circulating the video to serve as a deterrent to others.

Meanwhile, the Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency (MoFFA), has condemned the act, describing it as disrespectful and undignified.

ALSO READ: