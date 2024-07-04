Students at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) are urging authorities to construct a bridge connecting their hostels to certain lecture halls on campus, particularly the Sandwich Lecture Theatre (SWLT).

The students are frustrated by the difficulty in accessing some lecture halls and theatres during rainfall, as the paths become flooded.

A bridge would enable students living in hostels at Ayensu and parts of Kwapro to easily reach the SWLT without incurring additional costs.

Temporary measures, such as blocks and wooden planks, have been placed along the path, but these are often submerged during heavy rainfall, highlighting the need for a permanent solution.

The Water and Sanitation Chair of the Students Representative Council (SRC) at UCC, Julius Quartey, stressed the need for a proper bridge.

“We want to go and suggest to them why they don’t construct a correct bridge at that place so that students can use it because whenever it rains, the place gets flooded and students are not able to pass there” he said on Channel One News.