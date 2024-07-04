Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, says that Ghanaians are rallying to halt state capture, citing concerns over the lack of due process and protection of public assets.

He expressed appreciation for those who joined him in protesting the sale of a 60% stake in four SSNIT hotels to Rock City Hotel, owned by Bryan Acheampong.

This follows the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) explaining its decision to sell a 60% stake in four of its hotels to Rock City Hotel, owned by Bryan Acheampong, Ghana’s Minister for Food and Agriculture, and a New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Abetifi Constituency.

In a statement issued on Sunday, May 19, SSNIT explained that Rock City Hotel Limited submitted the best and strongest technical and financial proposal among the bids received, meeting the criteria set out in the Request for Proposals (RFP).

According to SSNIT, the selection process was transparent and strictly adhered to the Public Procurement Act.

Speaking on the JoyNews AM show however, Mr. Abkakwa stated, “All our partners, the TUC, the Federation of Labour, the coalition of youth groups, the Ga Dangme Council, and all of those, I am eternally grateful to all of them, the NDC, the minority caucus, and our leadership, who have offered tremendous support. This has become an overwhelming, massive national quest to stop state capture”.

The MP said that the criticism directed at him would continue, recalling former Auditor General, Mr. Yao Domelevo’s famous statement that when you step out to fight corruption, corruption will fight back.