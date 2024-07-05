The African Union of Broadcasting (AUB) (www.UAR-AUB.org), in partnership with Media for Peace, will host a training seminar for journalists on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the Sahel on July 9-10, 2024, in Maroua, the capital of the Far North Region of Cameroon.

This initiative by Media for Peace, supported by the AUB within the framework of its AI Observatory in Africa, aims to strengthen the skills of media professionals in the use of AI, an increasingly essential tool in the contemporary media landscape.

Chaired by the Governor of the Far North Region of Cameroon, Mr. Midjiyawa Bakari, the seminar will bring together training experts, media and communication professionals, as well as representatives of the African Union of Broadcasting and Media for Peace.

The importance of AI in the revolution of journalistic practices, through the collection and analysis of information, fact-checking, and the personalization of content for audiences, has become essential in the practice of journalism.

The AUB, whose main mission is to support African media in their development, is committed to the success of this project.

