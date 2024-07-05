The Minister for Ahafo Region, George Boakye, has urged chiefs in the Asunafo South constituency to reject politicians whose statements could incite the youth to engage in violence during this year’s election.

In an engagement with the chiefs and people of Kwapong and Asufufuo, the Ahafo Regional Minister said the Asunafo South constituency, known for violence, has enjoyed peace over the past seven years due to efforts made under his leadership.

He encouraged the chiefs not to tolerate any politician whose campaign could stir violence and tarnish the constituency’s reputation.

Mr. Boakye urged the chiefs to be courageous and tell such violent politicians, whether from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), National Democratic Congress (NDC), or other parties, that they are not welcome to lead the constituency.

He highlighted that violence hinders development, referencing the lack of progress experienced during previous conflicts under the NDC regime.

