Multinational energy company TotalEnergies acts as a key contributor to economic growth and tax revenues in the markets in which it operates, extending beyond its core oil and gas exploration and production activities. In 2023 alone, the company’s production taxes and current income taxes across all activities amounted to just over $24.7 billion, with an average tax rate of 38.2%. Additionally, its extractive entities paid $28.3 billion in taxes and production fees to the governments of the states and territories where it operates.

In Africa, TotalEnergies has activities in over 40 countries, where it contributes to both economic and social development across its portfolio. In Uganda, TotalEnergies is spearheading the Tilenga and Kingfisher oil field development in the Lake Albert Basin – developed in partnership with China National Offshore Oil Corporation and the state-owned Uganda National Oil Company – which involves substantial investments in local infrastructure and community development.

Last year, TotalEnergies EP Uganda selected 200 Ugandan youths for the Tilenga Massive Open Online Course and Tilenga Academy training program. The objective was to equip local youth with the knowledge and skills needed to work on the TotalEnergies-operated Tilenga project during its production phase, aiming to develop local capacity and encourage youth participation in the sector. Training was conducted at the Uganda Petroleum Institute in Kigumba and other international oil and gas training centers, providing hands-on experience during the installation and completion of the Tilenga project, which comprises nine oil fields, a processing facility, underground pipelines and infrastructure. Moreover, TotalEnergies is leading rural electrification efforts in the East African country, having built the 10 MW Soroti solar power plant that was one of the largest grid-connected, privately-funded solar plants in Africa at its commissioning.

TotalEnergies serves as the largest operator in Angola, with interests in Blocks 17, 32, 0, 14 and 14K. Last May, the company announced FID for the Cameia-Golfinho field development, and anticipates the Quiluma and Maboqueiro gas fields to come online in 2026, which will feed into the country’s Angola LNG plant. The company holds a 41% market share and accounts for just short of 45% of Angola’s production, as well as holds key stakes in Angola LNG and the New Gas Consortium. Its substantial investments in Angola reflect the company’s historic contributions to the national economy through associated infrastructure development and export revenues, in addition to taxes, royalties and other levies.

In neighboring Namibia, TotalEnergies’ light oil discoveries with the Mangetti-1X and Venus-1X wells in the Orange Basin present a major economic boost for the country. Once fully appraised, these discoveries hold the potential to stimulate creation, local procurement and an influx of foreign investments from other international players, thereby enhancing Namibia’s economic growth and development.

In Nigeria, the company’s activities extend beyond oil and gas exploration and production to renewable energy, electricity, green gas and retail activities. The company has over 1,800 employees in the country and 530 service stations. TotalEnergies also carries an interest in the Nigeria LNG plant and is pursuing several carbon-neutral initiatives, including the Zero Routine Flaring by 2030 program. It also operates two lubricant blending plants and several petroleum product depots. Moreover, the company markets its products and services through its service stations and sells decentralized solar solutions to low-income populations. These activities have generated substantial income that flows through the country’s economy, as well as targets underserved communities.

Across the continent, TotalEnergies conducts its operations under various contractual frameworks, typically either concession contracts or production sharing contracts (PSCs). Under concession contracts, the company owns the assets and facilities, receives all production, bears all risks and costs and pays royalties and taxes to the state. Under PSCs, the company finances and executes exploration and production at its own risk, receiving a share of the production to cover costs and profits, with the remainder shared with the state or national company. These agreements demonstrate TotalEnergies’ commitment to long-term business partnerships that profit the company and the host countries equally by sharing revenues and managing resources responsibly.

Beyond its operational footprint, TotalEnergies has made clear its plans to enhance energy accessibility and sustainability. By 2030, the company aims to provide clean cooking access to up to 100 million people in Africa and India. This initiative includes a $400-million investment in the development of LPG and the production of pay-as-you-cook digital technologies to make clean cooking affordable. Access to cleaner energy like LPG can improve health, reduce gender inequalities and decrease CO2 emissions and deforestation. Already a major player in the distribution of LPG in bottles, TotalEnergies stands to benefit over 50 million people in Africa and Asia through this initiative.

Moreover, TotalEnergies actively contributes to socioeconomic development through its wide range of citizenship initiatives. Focused mainly on youth, these programs are funded by the TotalEnergies Foundation and support the company’s broader community engagement efforts. Employees are encouraged to dedicate up to three days of work time annually to community engagement projects, promoting these values globally through the TotalEnergies Foundation program. These initiatives not only uplift and empower local communities, but also position them as vital components of TotalEnergies’ operations.

“TotalEnergies’ contributions beyond oil and gas are transformative for Africa. By driving local capacity building, economic diversification and sustainable development, they are not only investing in the continent’s future but also ensuring that African communities reap the benefits of their natural resources. This strategic approach is essential for fostering long-term growth and prosperity across the region,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

