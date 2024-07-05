Ghana coach, Otto Addo, has cautioned that his side will have to be at their best to beat Sudan in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The Black Stars have been paired with Sudan, Angola, and Niger in Group F.

Sudan, led by former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah, has shown remarkable performance in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Under Appiah’s leadership, Sudan currently tops Group B, surpassing strong teams like Senegal and DR Congo.

Following the draw announcement, Otto Addo commended Kwesi Appiah for his achievements and hinted that his side will have to be at their 100% best to secure the three points.

“We have Sudan who are really, really doing well at the moment with Kwesi Appiah which I know personally,” he told the Ghana FA website.

“He is a very good coach. They are not a known squad but like I said, they are doing really, really good at the moment in the World Cup qualification games, very, very tough to beat. It’s going to be a really big challenge to beat them and for this, we have to be at 100% best. But I am excited to play against them, and like I said it’s going to be tough.

“It’s not easy but we have a strong team and we surely can beat them, this is for sure,” he added.

Appiah’s Sudanese team aims to continue their impressive World Cup qualifying form as they seek their 10th AFCON appearance.

Despite their rich history, Sudan has faced difficulties in recent AFCON tournaments, last appearing in 2021 and exiting in the Group Stage.

Meanwhile, Ghana is pursuing its fifth AFCON title, continuing their quest to reclaim continental glory.

The Black Stars last AFCON victory was in 1982, making their campaign under coach Otto Addo crucial for national pride and football success.