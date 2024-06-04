The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, has called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to be impartial in its operations.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday, the NPP scribe said it is important that the EC maintains its integrity and avoid any actions that could favour one party over the other.

Mr. Kodua stressed the need for firmness in enforcing electoral regulations.

He expressed concerns about how the EC had been overly accommodating, allowing individuals to flout the law.

“EC should be resolute. They have become too accommodative. They should allow the laws to work” he said.

Mr. Kodua’s comments follow the Electoral Commission’s directive to District Officers to restrict party agents from observing the ongoing vote transfer exercise due to reported instances of violence.

Highlighting the need for adherence to legal procedures, Mr. Kodua slammed the NDC threatening to take matters into their own hands.

“The NDC don’t take their time to read the law. They always want to put the law into their hands. The NPP is focused and ready to work with everyone. The NDC is just desperate for power” he noted.

