The Ministry of Education has issued a comprehensive response to recent allegations regarding the Wi-Fi for Schools Programme, aiming to address concerns raised by the public and media outlets.

In a press release dated June 3, 2024, the Ministry refuted claims made in a report by The Fourth Estate Media, asserting that the allegations of service failure and misappropriation of funds are inaccurate and do not align with the facts.

According to the Ministry, the Wi-Fi for Schools Programme was initiated in 2019 as part of the government’s broader education transformation agenda.

The programme aimed to enhance learning, administration, and research capabilities by extending internet access to educational institutions across Ghana.

The Ministry outlined the contractual framework of the programme, detailing two phases approved by the Public Procurement Authority (PPA).

The first phase involved engaging Busy Internet Ghana Limited to provide Wi-Fi services to 717 Senior High Schools, while the second phase expanded coverage to include regional and district education offices, colleges of education, and additional schools.

Addressing concerns about payment and service delivery, the Ministry emphasized that compensation for monthly costs is prorated based on service accessibility.

