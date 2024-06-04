The Deputy Works and Housing Minister, Dr Prince Hamid Armah, on Saturday, spearheaded a crucial retreat at The Eastern Premier Hotel in Koforidua to deliberate on the enactment of a new rent act.

The event brought together officials from the Ministry of Works and Housing, Attorney General’s Department, Rent Control Department, and the Public Service Commission, among others.

The retreat was organized in response to a request from the Parliamentary Select Committee on Works and Housing through the Attorney General’s Department, which called for a review of selected clauses of the Rent Bill, 2022.

In his opening remarks, Dr Hamid Armah, who is also the Member of Parliament for Kwesimintsim, underscored the importance of a new regulatory regime for the rental housing sector in Ghana.

“Issues related to rent are widespread and quite despairing, particularly affecting the vulnerable,” he stated.

“As a Member of Parliament, I encounter such matters daily in my constituency. We all must put in our best efforts to address these challenges.”

The Ministry’s collaborative approach in addressing the comments and inputs from various stakeholders highlights its commitment to ensuring that the new Rent Act is comprehensive and effective.

The new legislation aims to address the pressing issues in the rental housing market, providing much-needed relief to tenants and landlords alike.

The successful conclusion of the retreat marks a significant step towards addressing the concerns of Parliament and consequently bringing the Rent Bill, 2022, closer to becoming law.

This new bill, when passed, is expected to bring about significant improvements in the regulation of rental housing in Ghana, safeguarding the rights and interests of all parties involved.

