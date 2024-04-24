The running mate of the flagbearer of the National democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has downplayed 12 policies of the Akufo-Addo government.

Addressing attendees at her official unveiling on Wednesday, she said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has failed in the implementation of the policies, a mistake the NDC will not repeat when elected in the 2024 election.

She assured the next NDC administration will do things differently to bring relief to Ghanaians.

“I envisage a report of the administration of HE John Dramani Mahama on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress which justifies his return. The report would have no reference to the following:

A multi-million-dollar dugout; I don’t know about you but the image I get looking at the trench is that of a hole in utter shock that anyone could believe it was intended as a thanksgiving gift to the Almighty, Invisible, God Only Wise. A free SHS at war, with the battle fought on the grounds of food, shelter, space, calendar, teaching and learning materials, or those who spend a couple of weeks at school and several months idling at home; past questions instead of textbooks and science equipment, or an atmosphere that suppresses learning. Free water and electricity to a few that turns out to be most expensive for all.

Such a report would not find:

4. Covid money shared for partisan political campaign purposes, while people die from a lack of support at our health facilities.

5. An Agyapa-like manifesto under the NDC led by JDM.

It would not include:

6. A President clearing malfeasance and writing love letters to prejudge a bad situation

It would not find:

7. Unemployment that has jumped from 8 to 14% (check out the actual numbers), a GDP that has gone AWOL or a cedi that refuses to be tamed. Or,

8. Weak efforts to hide the truth of dumsor.

The report would not include:

9. Scandals surrounding the PDS; Australian Visas; Kelni GVG; Bost Contaminated Fuel; excavators and aboboyaa tricycles that can fly swifter than nkonfem; or the loss of some GHS 60.8 at a central bank, or

10. Unfulfilled promises of one village one dam; one million dollars per constituency per year; 350 secondary schools from scratch and too, too many betrayals.

It would not see:

11. A tracker in hiding, too embarrassed to expose its plagiarized content.

12. In truth, such an investigation would not reveal over 100 scandals, and counting, during the tenure of the NDC under JDM.”