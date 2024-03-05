Ghanaian gospel artiste, Matthew Ansah has unveiled his latest single, “Amen Anthem,” a soul-stirring anthem that embodies his unwavering faith and commitment to spreading the message of Christ through music.

This release comes as a precursor to his highly anticipated album, “Mahanaim,” set to debut in the middle of 2024.

Matthew Ansah stands as a beacon of inspiration within the Ghanaian gospel music scene, his artistry deeply rooted in faith and a profound connection with the word of God.

As a versatile gospel artiste, prolific songwriter, and captivating performer, Matthew is on a mission to preach Christ through his music, touching hearts and souls along the way.

From his early years, Matthew actively immersed himself in the gospel scene, participating fervently in church activities and assuming leadership roles in praises and worship.

His journey began in The Apostolic Church during his childhood, and later, during his high school days at Mfantsipim School, he honed his musical talents under the influence of the renowned singing group, Joyful Way Incorporated.

In January 2011, Matthew released his debut album, “Atmosphere of Praise,” a soulful collection of rhythms infused with African essence and contemporary flair. The album featured notable tracks such as “W’adom,” “Yahweh,” “Do Awurade,” and the timeless “Praise Medley,” showcasing Matthew’s musical prowess and heartfelt lyrics.

Now, with the release of “Amen anthem,” Matthew offers listeners a powerful declaration of faith and hope in the face of challenges.

The single serves as a preview of his forthcoming album, “Mahanaim,” which promises to uplift and inspire with its eight soul-stirring tracks. He earlier released KronKron, which is also steadily garnering numbers.

Beyond his musical endeavors, Matthew Ansah’s passion for God and Kingdom work extends to church missions, village outreaches, and crusades, where he actively engages in evangelism.

Looking ahead, he aims to broaden his outreach efforts, touching lives in educational institutions and communities with the transformative power of gospel music.

Matthew draws inspiration from his mentor, Pastor Joe Beecham, whose guidance has instilled in him a commitment to service, humility, and a profound connection with God and humanity.

Alongside his musical pursuits, Matthew remains actively involved in charitable endeavours, embodying the spirit of compassion and goodwill in all his endeavours.

MORE: