The man who was killed in the Assin Fosu articulated truck accident has been confirmed to be the transport officer of the Assin Fosu College of Education.

His name has been given as Enoch Sekyi.

Speaking to Adom News, a staff member, Dr Mohammed Inusah, confirmed that the transport officer of the school had not reported to work for some time and it was reported to the family.

However, the family, who also had no idea of his whereabouts, filed a missing person report.

Brother of the victim, Augustine Oduro, who followed the case, told Adom News that the police notified them of an accident with the victim matching the missing person’s description.

They were led to the morgue for identification which confirmed the unknown victim to be Enock Sekyi.

The Fosu College of Education in conjunction with the family are making preparations for funeral rites.

The victim met his death when an articulated truck fully loaded with wooden boards fell on its side after taking a sharp curve on the Assin Fosu N8 highway.

The wooden load in the vehicle fell on the victim who was using the pedestrian walk way, killing him on the spot.

The body was retrieved and sent to the St. Francis Xavier Hospital morgue by a joint team from the Ghana National Fire Service and the Police command at Assin Fosu.

The driver of the accident vehicle whose name is currently unknown, has been picked up by the police to avoid a possible mob attack and also help in Police investigation.

ALSO