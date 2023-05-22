Residents and healthcare workers in the Krachi Nchumuru district are facing a dire situation as bats have taken over the Boafori CHPS compound, causing a significant disruption to health services.

The bats have infested the facility, damaging the ceiling and emitting a foul stench, making it unbearable for patients and medical staff alike.

Nurses at the facility expressed their concerns about the impact on healthcare delivery. According to one nurse, “our biggest challenge now is the bats, they have taken over the facility. Their odor is not pleasant at all to us, and it delays health delivery, especially during emergency cases at night.”

The bats’ increasing numbers and destructive behaviour have worsened the situation over the past five months.

Urgent intervention, according to them, is needed to address the issue.

The Unit Committee Secretary for the Boafori Electoral area emphasised the significance of the CHPS compound for the surrounding villages, adding that, “it serves several remote villages, and the invasion of bats is collapsing health delivery.”

Residents of Boafori also expressed their concerns and called upon the government, NGOs, individuals, and other organisations to provide assistance.

The deteriorating condition of the CHPS compound poses a threat to the well-being of the community, and prompt renovation and intervention are necessary.

