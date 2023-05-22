The Ashanti Regional Peace Council has advised major stakeholders in the upcoming Kumawu by-election to work together to ensure a violent-free election.

In a press release signed by Regional Chairman, Dr Nuh Ben Abubekr, the council called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to oversee a free and fair election.

The council also urged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) to ensure peaceful co-existence before, during, and after the election.

The Kumawu by-election comes off on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, where NPP’s Ernest Anim faces NDC’s Kwasi Amankwaa, and two independent candidates both named Kwaku Duah.

There is a heavy security presence at Kumawu as dozens of security personnel have been deployed to the area ahead of the by-election.

Below is the statement:

