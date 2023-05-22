The two most dominant political parties in the country
The two most dominant political parties in the country

The Ashanti Regional Peace Council has advised major stakeholders in the upcoming Kumawu by-election to work together to ensure a violent-free election.

In a press release signed by Regional Chairman, Dr Nuh Ben Abubekr, the council called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to oversee a free and fair election.

The council also urged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) to ensure peaceful co-existence before, during, and after the election.

The Kumawu by-election comes off on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, where NPP’s Ernest Anim faces NDC’s Kwasi Amankwaa, and two independent candidates both named Kwaku Duah.

There is a heavy security presence at Kumawu as dozens of security personnel have been deployed to the area ahead of the by-election.

Below is the statement:

ALSO READ:

Kumawu by-election: Why EC chose a logo for an independent candidate

Kumawu by-election: Vote for a change – NDC to voters

Kumawu by-election: NPP will have a resounding victory – Youth Organiser




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR