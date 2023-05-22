Communications Director of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo, has admitted that their terrible 5-1 defeat to Medeama SC on Saturday was a painful one that should get fans upset.

The Phobians suffered a humiliating defeat at the Accra Sports Stadium to the Yellow and Mavue in the matchday 31.

A brace from Jonathan Sowah, as well as goals from Vincent Atingah, Derrick Fordjour, and Kwasi Bonsu, ensured that Medeama SC recorded their biggest win of the season to claim the top spot.

Opare Addo, who conceded the loss was a bad one, also urged fans to stay calm as the team makes amends for the future.

“It is a painful defeat because we went into the game with a plan and it did not work on the day,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“I will urge the fans to stay calm and be cautious with what they say. It is normal for the fans to be angry because that is not what they expected,” he added.

Hearts are now sixth in the table, eight points behind league leaders Medeama. They might go even lower if Asante Kotoko wins their game against Kotoku Royals later on Monday.

The Phobians will be hosted by Legon Cities in the matchday 32 games on Saturday at the El-Wak Stadium.

READ ALSO