Interim Hearts of Oak coach, David Ocloo, has ruled out any chances of his side winning the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League after their humiliating defeat over the weekend.

The Phobians suffered a devastating 1-5 defeat to Medeama Sporting Club on match-day 31 of the top flight at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

A Jonathan Sowah brace and other goals from Vincent Atingah, Derrick Fordjour, as well as Kwasi Bonsu, handed Hearts their biggest loss of the 2022/23 season.

The defeat leaves Hearts in the seventh position with eight points behind league leaders Medeama.

“Yeah, yeah, [our title charge] is over. We play now to get a respectable position,” Ocloo told StarTimes after the fixture.

Hearts could drop further down should Asante Kotoko pick up a win later on Monday in their game against Kotoku Royals.

The Phobians will be hosted by Legon Cities in the matchday 32 games at El Wak Stadium on Saturday.

