Ghanaian actress and film producer, Eunice Oheneba Asiedu, who is based in the United Kingdom is making waves internationally as one of her movies streams on America’s biggest movie streaming platform, Tubi.

With three movies to her credit, she has set a record of being the first Ghanaian to get her movie titled Once Upon a Family on the American streaming platform.

Tubi is an American over-the-top content platform and ad-supported streaming service owned by Fox Corporation.

Once Upon A Family, directed by Pascal Amanfo, tells the story of a complicated Ghanaian family and the dark secrets they wished to hide – but all comes to light during the family reunion of a lifetime.

According to sources, the streaming places adverts on any movie they stream and through that, it generates income for the producers.