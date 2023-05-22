Interim coach of Hearts of Oak, David Ocloo, has described their home defeat against Medeama SC as embarrassing.

The Phobians hosted the Yellow and Mavue in the matchday 31 games at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

However, Hearts of Oak suffered their biggest defeat of the season after Medeama recorded a 5-1 win.

Speaking after the game, Ocloo says the result is embarrassing and added that their plan did not work.

“It is very embarrassing. We came up with a plan but nothing worked today for us. Congratulation to Medeama SC,” he told StarTimes after the game.

“They played very well. They were clinical. We gave them too much time and space on the ball and in football if you do that, you will be punished.”

He also admitted that their chances of winning the Ghana Premier League is over after the shocking defeat.

“Our chances of winning the Ghana Premier League are over,” he said.

Derrick Fordjour scored in the 16th minute to give Medeama SC a well-deserved lead having controlled the affairs from the blast of the whistle.

Ibrahim Salifu converted from the spot on the half-hour mark to give Hearts of Oak a lifeline but Medeama SC struck again inside 34 minutes to restore their advantage.

Jonathan Sowah extended the lead for the visitors in the 42nd minute as Medeama SC went into the break with a 3-1 lead.

The visitors grabbed another goal through Jonathan Sowah – his second of the game and fourth for Medeama SC in the 84th minute.

The goal put the game beyond the reach of Hearts of Oak as the evergreen Akwasi Donsu put the icing on the cake in the 88th minute to wrap things up for the Yellow and Mauve who moves to the top of the league log with 53 points – one point ahead of two-time champions Aduana FC who lost 3-0 to Accra Lions on Saturday.

Hearts of Oak now sit 7th o the league log with 45 points and will be hosted by Legon Cities in the matchday 32 games at the El Wak Stadium on Saturday.

