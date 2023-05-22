Aduana Stars coach, Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin, has refused to give up on the Ghana Premier League pursuit despite defeat to Accra Lions admitting that their chances have been dented.

The one time Premier League champions suffered a 3-0 defeat by Accra Lions in week 31 on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Goals from Baba Apiiga, Evans Botchway and Seidu Basit ensured Lions cruised to an emphatic victory.

Speaking on what the defeat means for their title hopes, Fabin told StarTimes: “Well it has dented the chances but we are not giving up yet.

“…I think we still have a chance to win so we will keep working,” he added.

Following the defeat, Aduana Stars now sit 2nd on the league log with 52 points.

Paa Kwesi Fabin and his charges will host Dreams FC in the matchday 32 games at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park at Dormaa.

READ ALSO