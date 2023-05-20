The draw for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Côte d’Ivoire 2023 will be held on October 12, three months before the continent’s flagship football event is held in the West African country.

The date was decided during a CAF Executive Committee meeting in Algiers on Thursday.

The 24 participating teams will discover their group opponents when the draw is held in the host country later this year.

The 2023 TotalEnergies AFCON is scheduled to kick off on January 13 and will run until February 11 when the final will be played.

The opening match is set to be played at the Hassan Ouattara Stadium, in the capital Abidjan.

This is the second time that the Ivorians are hosting the tournament, having staged the 1984 edition when Cameroon were crowned champions.

Meanwhile, the Executive Committee noted its satisfaction with the progress and the level of preparedness by the host nation, seven months before the tournament starts.

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe expressed his gratitude to His Excellency the President of Côte d’Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara and the Prime Minister, Patrick Achi, for their cooperation and commitment to ensuring the successful hosting of the tournament.