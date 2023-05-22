A 12-year-old boy, David Tsitor, has drowned in the Volta Lake at Jaklai, a suburb of Yeji.

Residents reported receiving news of the incident around 9:30 am on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

According to eyewitnesses, the deceased and two other boys went to the water’s edge to fetch water and tragically drowned in the lake.

Community leader Godwin Kedzi stated that while on this errand, the boys took a canoe and started playing on the lake.

The canoe owner noticed and in an attempt to flee, they jumped into the water.

Kedzi further explained that two of the boys were successfully rescued, but unfortunately, one of them drowned.

In an interview with Adom News, Godwin Awudi, the Assemblyman for Yeji Traditional Council Electoral Area, commended the search party for their prompt response to the incident.

He also mentioned that measures are being taken to prevent children from swimming in the lake.

He expressed concern over the frequency of drowning incidents in the area.