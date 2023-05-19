An Articulated truck fully loaded with wooden boards has killed a pedestrian at Assin Fosu Masalakyi “Roud About“.

According to eyewitnesses, the long vehicle with registration number, AS 5942-10, which was moving at a high speed, fell on its side after taking a sharp curve on the Assin Fosu N8 highway.

The wooden load in the vehicle fell on a man who was using the pedestrian walk way, killing him on the spot.

The body of the victim was retrieved and sent to the St. Francis Xavier Hospital morgue by a joint team from the Ghana National Fire Service and the Police command in Assin Fosu.

The driver of the accident vehicle whose name is currently unknown, has been picked up by the police to avoid a possible mob attack and also help in Police investigation.

