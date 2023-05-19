Undercover journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has refused to comply with an Accra High Court order to allow former Ghana Football Association President, Kwasi Nyantakyi, to identify him privately before testifying in court while wearing a face mask.

The court had granted permission for Mr Anas to testify in disguise, but Mr Nyantakyi was required to identify him in chambers first.

However, Anas’s investigative firm, Tiger Eye PI, stated that this compromise would jeopardise his security and safety.

The firm cited the case of one of its investigators, Ahmed Suale, who was killed on the same day he had discussions with the Attorney General’s office regarding his testimony against the accused.

Given these circumstances, Mr Anas has declined the invitation to reveal his identity in the interest of his own safety.

Below is the full statement by Tiger Eye:

ALSO READ: