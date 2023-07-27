A man, suspected to be part of a cable theft gang, has been lynched at Abogiri, a suburb of Koforidua in the Eastern Region on Thursday dawn.

The deceased, whose name was mentioned as Abdul, is believed to be a student in his early twenties and a resident of Effiduase, also a suburb of Koforidua.

Sources say the gang of three had stormed the area to steal service lines belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana when they were spotted by some residents.

Upon sensing danger, two of the suspects fled the scene. However, luck eluded Abdul who had parked a tricycle, popularly known as Pragya and suspected to be waiting to load their booty, and was arrested by some irate youth.

The irate youth, according to sources, subjected him to severe beating which left him unconscious.

The pragya was also set ablaze.

Police officers from the Koforidua district police command were called in to carry the body away while launching investigations into the matter.

Cases of cable theft have been rampant in Koforidua for sometime now with residents expressing their displeasure over how thieves burgle their homes to steal electrical cables, especially service lines (cable).

