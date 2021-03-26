Kim Kardashian, the reality TV star, has opened up about dealing with Kanye West’s meltdown in July 2020 in a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The episode was filmed last year around the same time the rapper went on a Twitter rant.

He alleged that Kim and Kris Jenner tried to have him committed and said he had been considering divorce.

At the time, the family was reportedly concerned he was having a manic episode after tweeting that he would run for the United States presidency.

Kim said that while in Wyoming, Kanye had been “posting a lot of things on social media, so that’s been a little bit frustrating.”

She said she had been trying to block out whatever was happening on the internet and was planning to fly to Wyoming soon to be with him.

Kim addressed everything going on by refusing to get into it.

“It’s no secret that everyone sees things in the media about my life with Kanye, but I’ve always been really respectful in not talking about issues that Kanye and I have,” she said to the cameras.

“You clearly see them on Twitter, I’m still gonna choose to not really talk about it here.”