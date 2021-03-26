The Mobile Money Agent Association of Ghana has welcomed a directive by MTN that effective 2nd April 2021, all MoMo customers will be required to present valid ID cards before withdrawals can be processed.

As a result of this directive, all MoMo agents will be required to select the ID type and enter the ID card number presented by the customer before the transaction can be completed.

Customers are expected to present either a Ghana Card, Driving License, Passport, Voter’s ID or NHIS.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday, representatives from the association said the move was in the right direction.

They noted it will not only bring the issue of robbery to rest but will curb the high prevalence of fraud on the platform.

They said aside benefiting merchants, it will also help subscribers because it will prevent people from withdrawing monies without the consent of the owner.

They also used the opportunity to advise other telcos to emulate the gesture.

