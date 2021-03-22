Some MTN Mobile Money (Momo) users in New Juaben North Municipality have expressed dissatisfaction over the telecommunication network’s decision to introduce a valid Identity (ID) card in its cash-out transaction.

The directive, which will take effect from Friday, April 2, 2021, would require customers to present any of the following ID cards – Ghana Card, Driving License, Passport, Voter’s ID, and National Health Insurance Scheme card before any MoMo cash-out (withdrawal) transaction could be processed to curb MoMo fraud in the country.

However, some customers were not happy with the directive, saying carrying the ID cards for MoMo transaction would cause delays.

A Momo user at Effiduase, Madam Matilda Koranteng, said: “This is not necessary, the network needs to only upgrade their systems to ensure that customers’ funds are safe from scammers rather than asking for a national ID.”

She said she diverted to Momo to avoid carrying an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card around but with the idea of carrying ID around to withdraw money, she would prefer to use an ATM.

A trader at Asokore, James Appiah, questioned what would happen if someone’s ID card was missing, adding that with the MoMo, it was easy to send or take money from one’s wallet without any difficulty and appealed wit MTN to be considerate in its decision to avoid losing customers to other networks.

A resident of Akwadum said most vendors work with these fraudsters to perpetuate the act of Momo theft and said giving ID cards to the vendors would give fraudsters access to use their cards in registering new sim cards.