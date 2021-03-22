Northen Ladies player Anatu Sadat made history in Ghana women’s football a couple of weeks ago when she became the first player to wear a hijab in the league.

She wore the hijab in a league game against Ampem Darkoa Ladies and grabbed all the headlines.

After her bold move to wear a hijab, the Ghana Football Association has released a statement to allow females to now wear hijabs during league games.

Speaking to Joy Sports’ George Addo Jnr, she revealed how she decided to wear the hijab and how her life had changed afterwards.