One of the sponsors of the recently passed anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, Rockson Dafeamekpor, is urging the Supreme Court to dismiss the lawsuit filed by Richard Dela Sky against the Bill.

He believes that the suit is part of a government-led effort to delay the bill from becoming law.

The South Dayi MP argues that Parliament cannot be restrained from carrying out its duties. It also considers Mr. Sky’s lawsuit premature.

Speaking in an interview with JoyNews on Thursday, March 7, Mr. Dafeamekpor asserted that he and his co-sponsors are steadfast in their pursuit of making the bill a law.

“It will fail because the law is very definite on such a matter. My position is grounded in law and I am confident of this. I expect the Supreme Court to throw it away. The Bill is not yet a law. It is part of a calculated agenda to delay it” he stated.

Furthermore, he declared his intention to sue President Akufo-Addo if he fails to assent to the bill within 14 days of receiving it from Parliament.

Mr. Dafeamekpor affirmed that he would take the matter to the Supreme Court to compel President Akufo-Addo to fulfill his constitutional obligations.

“As soon as we submit this to his office, time will begin to count and after 14 days if he doesn’t exercise responsibility, I’m going back to the Supreme Court to compel him to perform his constitutional function. I will sue the President,” he said.

Journalist Richard Dela Sky has initiated legal action against Parliament at the Supreme Court regarding the passage of the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.

The lawsuit seeks various reliefs, including an order restraining President Akufo-Addo from assenting to the bill and preventing the Speaker of Parliament and the Clerk of Parliament from presenting the bill to the President for his assent.

According to Mr Sky, certain sections of the bill contravene the provisions of the 1992 Constitution, rendering it null and void.

Additionally, the writ, filed on March 5, 2024, highlights that certain sections of the legislation impose a charge on the Consolidated Fund or other public funds of Ghana.

After years of deliberation, the controversial Bill was unanimously passed by legislators on February 28, 2024.

However, the President has expressed his intention to withhold his assent until the court issues a ruling on the matter.

The Bill proposes a three-to-five-year jail term for individuals who promote or sponsor LGBTQ activities, while those found engaging in such activities are subject to a minimum sentence of 6 months and a maximum of 3 years.

