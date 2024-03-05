A journalist, Richard Sky has filed a lawsuit against Parliament in the Supreme Court regarding the passage of the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.

According to the plaintiff, portions of the Bill go contrary to the tenets of the 1992 Constitution for which reason it should be deemed null and void.

The controversial Bill was unanimously passed by legislators on February 28, 2024, after years of deliberation.

Pressure is intensifying on President Akufo-Addo from Members of Parliament to sign the Bill into Law.

However, the President has already indicated that he will refrain from giving his assent until the court makes a pronouncement on the case.

The Bill proposes a three-to-five-year jail term for individuals who promote or sponsor LGBTQ activities, while those caught in the act are to be sentenced to a minimum of 6 months and a maximum of 3 years.

The reliefs sought by Richard Sky include an order restraining President Akufo-Addo from assenting to the legislation.