Steve Quamz,Kuami Eugene’s lookalike and leader of the 4kings group has introduced a new member and it’s none other than the lookalike of budding singer Safo Newman.

Safo, who is yet to bask in the glory of his new-found fame, has to share his publicity with the unnamed lookalike.

From their fashion choices to vocal tones and physical appearance, the resemblance between Safo Newman and his doppelganger is strikingly uncanny.

In an unveiling video, the Safo Newman doppelganger showcased his talent by singing one of Safo’s hit songs, ‘Akokoa’.

The video quickly gained traction on social media, further fueling speculation and discussion about the newfound doppelganger duo.

Watch video below: