The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has joined the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to condemn independent presidential aspirant, Alan Kyerematen for urging Ghanaians to elect a Christian leader.

While addressing congregants of the Church of Pentecost Dr Wyatt Assembly over the weekend, Mr. Kyerematen said, “As a predominantly Christian nation, as Christians, it is our responsibility that we elect a Christian leader, who is also a Christ like leader.

“We want a leader who has the vision to bring hope to the hopeless, but we also want a leader who will be a servant leader to serve the people and not to lord over them.

“We also want a leader who has integrity. These were the characteristics of our Lord Jesus who today is risen.”.

But Director of Communications for the NPP, Richard Ahiagbah says such comments does not augur well for national cohesion.

He argues that the statement by the former Trades Minister is divisive and contrary to the religious inclusivity in Ghanaian politics.

“We must unite to reject this nation-wrecking comment. Such dangerous rhetoric must not be tolerated, and we must denounce it whenever it rears its ugly head.

“Let us remember that we are one people. We do not have a Christian Ghana or a Muslim Ghana, just one united Ghana.

“Together, we have been working towards building a better future for our nation in this Fourth Republic, and we must keep it that way,” he stressed.

On his part, the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Mustapha Gbande said the statement could undermine the peace being enjoyed in the country.

He accused both the independent candidate and the 2024 flagbearer of the NPP of resorting to some statements because they lack ideas.

“So apart from having failed at the government, this is what they have resorted to. That means we must be condemning all of them. We must be condemning Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for doing it earlier and we must condemn Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.

“They are short of ideas and now they are playing a game that at the end of the day will destroy the peace of our country,” he stressed.

