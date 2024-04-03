Climate expert at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Prof. Philip Antwi-Agyei is worried climate change continues to wreak havoc on Ghana’s cocoa production.

According to him, the effects of climate change are evident in the country’s shrinking cocoa growing season.

Prof. Antwi-Agyei cited research reports revealing a concerning trend where the growing season, especially in the northern part of Ghana, has shortened significantly.

“Old farmers between the ages of 50 and 60 reminisce about the days when they could plant in February. Now, they have to wait until May before planting. This shift is particularly alarming considering that the northern regions have only one farming season due to their agro-ecological zone,” he said.

Speaking on BBC’s The Inquiry, he explained that the severe impacts of climate change in Ghana affect not just cocoa but other crops.

Prof. Antwi-Agyei believes the rise in temperatures and rainfall patterns threaten the livelihoods of millions of people, especially small-holder farmers.

“They have to wait until the end of the season to sell their cocoa beans,” Prof. Antwi-Agyei emphasizes.

He added: “The government, recognizing the importance of cocoa to the economy, is under pressure to address these issues.”

To mitigate the effects of climate change, Prof. Antwi-Agyei says farmers are employing methods like cultivating cocoa varieties that can withstand drought and participating in agroforestry techniques.

“Farmers are adopting strategies such as planting drought-tolerant cocoa varieties and engaging in agroforestry practices. These practices provide much-needed shade for cocoa plants. Some farmers are also diversifying their livelihoods to reduce dependency on cocoa production, which is highly sensitive to climate change,” he mentioned.

Prof. Antwi-Agyei reiterated that the cocoa industry in Ghana encounters other obstacles such as degraded soil from years of monoculture, an aging population of farmers, reduced interest in agriculture among young people, and illegal mining activities.

He emphasizes the need for concerted efforts from the government and stakeholders to secure the future of cocoa farming in Ghana.

