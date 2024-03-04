The Boston Celtics thrashed the Golden State Warriors 140-88 as they extended their winning streak to 11 games.

Jayson Tatum, on his 26th birthday, scored 27 points for the Celtics, who are top of the Eastern Conference, and team-mate Jaylen Brown added 29 points.

The victory meant the Celtics became the first franchise in NBA history to win three games by 50 or more points in the same season.

“It’s up there. Great birthday,” said Tatum.

“Got to do what I love in front of the best fans in the world and get a win.”

The hosting Celtics, who now have a 48-12 record, led 82-38 at half-time and both sides rested some of their star players for the second half.

“You flush it down the toilet,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr, whose side are ninth in the Western Conference.

“Boston were amazing, we weren’t beating them today. They were fantastic. This was a really impressive performance by them at both ends.”

Elsewhere, Victor Wembanyama registered 31 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, six blocked shots and a steal to help the San Antonio Spurs beat the visiting Indiana Pacers 117-105.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, who are top of the Western Conference with a 42-18 record, beat seventh-placed Phoenix Suns 118-110.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 35 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and three steals for the Thunder.