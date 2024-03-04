It is the tightest Premier League title race in years.

Liverpool scored a dramatic injury-time winner at Nottingham Forest on Saturday but Manchester City then beat rivals Manchester United in the derby on Sunday to move back to one point behind the Reds.

Third-placed Arsenal visit relegation-threatened Sheffield United on Monday. Liverpool and Manchester City will then meet at Anfield on Sunday.

Current table

Premier League table as of 3 March Team Played Points GD Form (last 5 games) 1. Liverpool 27 63 +39 LWWWW 2. Man City 27 62 +35 WDWWW 3. Arsenal 26 58 +39 WWWWW

What are the remaining fixtures?

Liverpool Manchester City Arsenal March Sheffield United (A) Manchester City (H) Liverpool (A) Brentford (H) Everton (A) – postponed to date tbc Brighton (A) – postponed to date tbc Chelsea (H) – postponed to date tbc Brighton (H) Arsenal (H) Manchester City (A) April Sheffield United (H) Aston Villa (H) Luton (H) Manchester United (A) Crystal Palace (A) Brighton (A) Crystal Palace (H) Luton (H) Aston Villa (H) Fulham (A) Tottenham (A) Wolves (A) West Ham (A) Nottingham Forest (A) Tottenham (A) May Tottenham (H) Wolves (H) Bournemouth (H) Aston Villa (A) Fulham (A) Manchester United (A) Wolves (H) West Ham (H) Everton (H)

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City arguably have the most difficult run of fixtures in the coming weeks with games against both title rivals, starting with a highly anticipated trip to Anfield to face leaders Liverpool on 10 March.

Arsenal visit City on the final day of March.

As for Liverpool, the loss in north London on 4 February remains their only league defeat in their past 19 games. As well as Jurgen Klopp’s team hosting City on 10 March, they have a trip to Goodison Park for the Merseyside derby to fit into a busy schedule.

What do the prediction models suggest?

Predicted Premier League final table – Opta Team % chance of winning title Current position & points 1. Man City 52.9 2nd – 62 points 2. Liverpool 35.9 1st – 63 points 3. Arsenal 11.2 3rd – 58 points

Opta’s ‘supercomputer’ prediction model estimates the probability of each match outcome (win, draw or loss) by using betting market odds and the Opta team rankings – based on historical and recent team performances. These are simulated thousands of times to create the probabilities.

Whatever happens, there are certain to be plenty of twists and turns between now and the final day of the campaign on 19 May.