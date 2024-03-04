A rainstorm on Saturday, March 2, 2024, wreaked havoc at Ejisu Senior High Technical School, displacing numerous students.

The downpour ripped off the roof boys dormitory block of the school.

Following the incident, over 150 affected students sought refuge in classrooms, having been caught off guard while in the dining hall. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries or casualties.

The relentless downpour not only damaged the dormitory but also destroyed teaching and learning materials, including the school’s storeroom containing textbooks and other essential items.

Additionally, about seven classrooms were adversely affected by the storm.

Responding swiftly, authorities provided temporary accommodation for the displaced students, while engineers and officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) assessed the extent of the damage.

Ejisu Municipal Assembly’s Municipal Chief Executive, Samuel Oduro Frimpong, accompanied by the Education Director, visited the school and assured of prompt intervention.

Moreover, the storm also caused damage at the Ejisu Experimental and Krapa Basic Schools, compounding the challenges faced by the educational institutions in the area.

