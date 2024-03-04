Head coach of Nsoatremam FC, Maxwell Konadu has criticized his players for failing to adhere to instructions against Hearts of Oak.

The Nsoatre-based side suffered a 2-1 defeat to the Phobian Club in the matchday 19 games at the Nana Kronmansah Park.

Hearts of Oak scored twice in the first 10 minutes of the second half and according to Konadu, his players failed to heed instructions to take advantage of Hearts of Oak’s lack of wing play.

“When Hearts of Oak came in the second half, they started playing the 4-4-2 diamond, which means they didn’t have wingers and that is what we instructed our boys to play through the wings so that we can hit them at their weakest point but the first 10 minutes they were not (responding to the tactics) I don’t know what happened because the instructions were clear,” he said.

Salifu Ibrahim and Cisse Kasim scored for Hearts of Oak before Walid Fuseini scored a consolation for the home side.

Nsoatreman FC, who now sit 4th on the Premier League log with 30 points will hope to return to winning ways when they host Dreams FC in the matchday 20 games on Sunday.

READ ALSO