Barring any last minute change, doctors of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, might resume work on today, Thursday, March 14.

This follows a crunch meeting with the leadership of the striking doctors, management of the hospital, and representatives of the Lands Commission and representatives of private developers on Wednesday.

The meeting ended conclusively as the concerns of the doctors were addressed.

Early on Wednesday, doctors at KATH embarked on a strike over accommodation issues.

The development took a toll on healthcare delivery as patients were left stranded at the facility.

Following the meeting the doctors assured they will publicly communicate their next line of action.

Though the doctors did not categorically state they will resume work, expectations are that they will since their grievances have been addressed.

