The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has ordered its Members of Parliament (MPs) to abstain from the vote of censure against the embattled Finance Minister.

The party has thus asked the chief whips of the Caucus to ensure the order is complied with.

In a press release issued on Wednesday and signed by the General Secretary of the party, Justin Kodua Frimpong, he said the decision was taken after wider consultation with major stakeholders.

“The leadership of the New Patriotic Party, following a broader consultation and engagements with stakeholders has resolved and hereby directs all members of the Majority Caucus in Parliament to abstain from a scheduled vote of censure being sought by the Minority Caucus against Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister for Finance.

“By this directive, the leadership of the Majority Caucus especially the whips are to ensure that no member of the Majority Caucus partakes in this exercise by the Minority Group in Parliament,” excerpts of the statement read.

The release added that even though the party acknowledges the “prevailing socio-economic conditions in the country and need for urgent remedial interventions, it’s our utmost position is that the demand by the NDC-led Minority Caucus is ill-intended,” the statement added.

It explained that when a similar hardship occurred under the erstwhile Mahama administration, and demands were made for the then Finance Minister, Seth Tekper, was made, the then NDC Majority MPs defended him.

Below is the full statement