Traders at the Kejetia Market in Kumasi are calling on managers of the facility to contract the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to install new single meters.

The traders are against the award of contract to a private company, arguing the ECG is better placed to provide the service.

It has been more than two years since the Kejetia traders started the agitation for the installation of separate electricity meters.

They have been resisting payment of utility bills, claiming the shared cost from a single metre at the market is expensive.

Management says they have opened tender for prospective bidders.

But traders believe the ECG has the capacity to provide quality but affordable meters, and should be contracted for the job.

Chairman of the Federation of Kumasi Traders, Nana Akwasi Prempeh, says a petition has been sent to Management and other stakeholders appealing for the award of contract to ECG to fast-track the procurement of the meters.

According Nana Prempeh, ECG has indicated they are capable of delivering, following a meeting between them and Kumasi City Markets Limited.

He observed the ECG would have to validate and certify metres to be procured by a private entity.

He, therefore, says it will be cost-effective to contract ECG for the metering contract.

Long term fears

About 10, 000 meters are expected to be installed at the market.

But the traders fear unexpected cost in the future that may arise as a result of servicing the meters if procured by a private firm.

If that happens, they will be cut-off from the national grid which they cannot afford.

“In instances of power short-circuits causing damage to the meters, who is going to repair or change the meters and at whose cost?” If the lifespan of these meters by a private company elapses, who will procure another and at whose cost?”

The traders believe they will have no cause to worry if the contract is awarded to ECG.

Nana Prempeh says if the private entity would agree to their concerns without inflating the cost of procurement, they are ready to cooperate.

The operations manager of the Kejetia Traders Association, Ahmed Kwarteng, says the rising cost of utilities at the market gives no room for further delay on the metering challenge.

He wants the process fast-tracked.