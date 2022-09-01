Ghanaian midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, has recounted how he was cautioned by a teammate after taking off his shirt after converting a penalty that won Ghana the U-20 Fifa World Cup in Egypt.

Ghana became the first African country to win the U-20 World Cup in 2019. Having booked the final spot, the West African country came up against Brazil.

After 120 minutes of football, the game was to be decided on spot kicks.

However, the former Asante Kotoko converted the winner as the Black Satellites annexed the trophy.

Speaking in an interview, Agyemang-Badu revealed that he was told to wear his jersey after taking it off while celebrating.

According to him, a playing mate told him Fifa will deny Ghana the trophy if he doesn’t wear his jersey since he looks like someone above 20 years.

“After scoring the winner, I took off my jersey and one of my mates was running and screaming after me asking me to wear the jersey,” he said on Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“He jovially said I am celebrating like someone who is above 20 years and my physique does not look like a 20-year-old and therefore if I don’t wear the jersey, Fifa will deny Ghana of the trophy,” he added.

Ghana won the World Cup 4-3 in penalty shootouts.